HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $18.27 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,000 shares during the quarter. NiSource makes up about 2.6% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of NiSource worth $18,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

NiSource stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.55. 27,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,963. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

