HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972,469 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Switchback II worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWBK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Switchback II during the first quarter worth $58,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Switchback II during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Switchback II during the second quarter worth about $99,000. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Switchback II during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switchback II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Switchback II alerts:

SWBK remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 41,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,594. Switchback II Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWBK. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Switchback II in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Switchback II in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Switchback II Profile

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Switchback II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switchback II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.