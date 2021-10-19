HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 253,138 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,006,000 after acquiring an additional 887,087 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 116.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 225,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 121,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 59.9% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 30,905 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $29.03. 93,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,056,753. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

