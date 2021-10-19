HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $20.39 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. Evergy comprises 2.9% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Evergy worth $20,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Evergy by 1,070.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,350,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Evergy by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after buying an additional 2,482,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after buying an additional 2,454,681 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,216,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 633.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,226,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,825. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $69.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.96.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 20,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

