HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 542.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,870 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,404,000. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 802,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 624,529 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,275,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMBT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,016. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

