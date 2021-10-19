HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,636 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,522 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Umpqua worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Umpqua by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

UMPQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,013. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

