HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,370 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $110.10. The company had a trading volume of 59,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,138. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

