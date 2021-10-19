HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Invests $19.98 Million in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 554,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,000. Stem accounts for approximately 2.8% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Stem as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $1,574,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $1,927,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STEM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. 9,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,801. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.95.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

