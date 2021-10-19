HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,153 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.48. 38,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,624. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.