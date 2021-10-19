HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,025 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Allegheny Technologies worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 53,674 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1,058.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 172,457 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,906,000 after buying an additional 76,174 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.55. 8,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

