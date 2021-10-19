HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,447 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.32. 7,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

