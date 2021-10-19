HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC cut its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,478 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 333,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,987,063. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.12. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

