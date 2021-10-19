HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 122,135 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 87.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,485,000 after purchasing an additional 226,377 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.1% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,757 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $109.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $114.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.04.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.