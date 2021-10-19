HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SP Plus worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,765,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,898,000 after buying an additional 52,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,641,000 after buying an additional 124,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,723,000 after buying an additional 31,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SP Plus by 44.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $676.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. Research analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

