HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,370 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,490,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.22. 40,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,814. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

