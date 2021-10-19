HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 161,883 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after buying an additional 2,994,515 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,172,683 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after buying an additional 2,127,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,272,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.75. 123,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,992,533. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

