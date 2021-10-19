HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Makes New $9.64 Million Investment in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 992,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,000. First Reserve Sustainable Growth comprises approximately 1.4% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 14.68% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSG remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

