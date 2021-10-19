HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter worth about $295,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDAC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 43,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,893. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

