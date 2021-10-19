HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,000. TPG Pace Beneficial II makes up 1.4% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 2.50% of TPG Pace Beneficial II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,048,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,064,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,837. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

