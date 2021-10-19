HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,182,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after buying an additional 28,313 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after buying an additional 2,066,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 50,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,422. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.