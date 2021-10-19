HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,562 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.8% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $127,348,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $105.70. 8,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,671. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.81. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $111.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

