HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Purchases 93,273 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,273 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,369. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $2,003,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,420 shares of company stock worth $6,492,412 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

