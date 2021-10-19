HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 242,405 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 242,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of TechnipFMC as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 191,442 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 384.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,761,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

FTI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,765. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

