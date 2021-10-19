HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,804 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

KEY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.12. 153,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,084,752. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.