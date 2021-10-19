HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 202.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459,974 shares during the period. Ovintiv comprises about 3.0% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Ovintiv worth $21,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 319,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 65,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 644,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 353,310 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OVV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,277. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

OVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.98.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

