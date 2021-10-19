HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,599 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 21.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 748,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 133,765 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 212,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $2,139,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,784,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,369,414 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275,124. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of -898.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

