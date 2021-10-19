HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,838 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Vine Energy worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

VEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vine Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vine Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of VEI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,019. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. Vine Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

