HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,399 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 386,615 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises about 2.2% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $15,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. 191,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,087,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $41.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

