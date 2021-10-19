HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 108,204 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 108,204 shares during the period. Marathon Oil makes up about 1.4% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Marathon Oil worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 647,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,697,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,074,000 after acquiring an additional 477,789 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. 169,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,630,912. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

