HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 10,885 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,885 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,812 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1,003.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after buying an additional 1,096,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.90. 757,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,237,598. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.15%.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

