HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 1,309,840 Shares of Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309,840 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Star Peak Corp II worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STPC. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan bought 300,000 shares of Star Peak Corp II stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of STPC stock remained flat at $$9.87 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 371,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,723. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. Star Peak Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Star Peak Corp II Profile

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

