HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 174,510 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174,510 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.90. 77,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,836,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

