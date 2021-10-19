HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 349,131 Shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,131 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 1.13% of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 214,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 44,272 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 533.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter worth $5,434,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPAQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,989. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

