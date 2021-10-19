HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 47,412 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,412 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Constellium during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellium stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,961. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

