HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 128,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,043,000. Valero Energy makes up about 1.4% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $78.99. 48,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.43. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.