HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Trading Up 7.2%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s share price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 342,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,158,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 61.48% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

