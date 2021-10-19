Hive (HIVE) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market cap of $304.82 million and $61.24 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000297 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001032 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 395,328,506 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

