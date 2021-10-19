Hochschild Mining (HOC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON: HOC) in the last few weeks:

10/19/2021 – Hochschild Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Hochschild Mining had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Hochschild Mining was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Hochschild Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

9/6/2021 – Hochschild Mining had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:HOC traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 143.60 ($1.88). The stock had a trading volume of 2,654,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,968. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 145.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.07. Hochschild Mining plc has a 1 year low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60). The company has a market cap of £737.93 million and a P/E ratio of 19.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

