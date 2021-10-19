Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 91.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 228 ($2.98).

Hochschild Mining stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 143.60 ($1.88). 2,654,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.01. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 145.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 168.07. The company has a market cap of £737.93 million and a PE ratio of 19.15.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

