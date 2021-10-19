Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 228 ($2.98).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HOC stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 143.60 ($1.88). 2,654,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 145.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £737.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

