Hoge Finance Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $83.69 million and $1.70 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded up 105% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00040697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.26 or 0.00193217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00089149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance (CRYPTO:HOGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 404,345,165,212 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

