Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.26

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.26 and traded as high as $20.10. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 646,297 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLI)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

