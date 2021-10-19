Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMNY remained flat at $$24.45 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. Holmen AB has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $24.45.
About Holmen AB (publ)
Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Holmen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holmen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.