Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMNY remained flat at $$24.45 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. Holmen AB has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $24.45.

About Holmen AB (publ)

Holmen AB (publ) produces and sells paperboards, papers, wood products, and renewable energy in Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Poland, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Forest segment offers logs, pulpwood, and biofuel to sawmills, pulp mills, and paperboard and paper mills; and manages forests, which cover approximately one million hectares.

