HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to announce sales of $82.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.00 million and the highest is $85.03 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $91.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $345.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $351.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $325.39 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $333.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $888.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.20. HomeStreet has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $52.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

