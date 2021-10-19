HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,380 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,581,000 after purchasing an additional 83,152 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 102.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $476.20 million, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.65.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $37.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 3,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $90,871.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,144.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $415,224. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

