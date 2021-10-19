Honest (HNST) Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $2.14 million and $493,190.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00065153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00069125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00098092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,905.11 or 1.00013337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.11 or 0.05997359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.