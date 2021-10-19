Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.5% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.21.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.03. 6,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $151.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.