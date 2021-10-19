Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stake Cut by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,464 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.26% of Horace Mann Educators worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $134,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $729,926. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of HMN opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $33.64 and a one year high of $44.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

