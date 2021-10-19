Hord (HORD) Price Reaches $0.15

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last seven days, Hord has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $9.38 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00064379 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00067906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00098067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,878.72 or 0.99677073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.58 or 0.05991322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars.

