Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million. On average, analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $342.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

